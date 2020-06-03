Geraldine Ramsthaler
Edison - Geraldine Ramsthaler of Edison, NJ passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on May 30, 2020. She was 74 years old. Blessed with a generous heart and a warm smile, she brought kindness and caring to everyone that crossed her path. Faith and family were the pillars of her life. In her spare time, she loved to read, cook and travel as well as volunteer at a local church.
She was predeceased by her parents, Angelo and Frances Rullo and her brother Tony. She is survived by her longtime companion, Vito Perrotta, her son Anthony and his wife Ana, her son Michael and his wife Rosa of Arizona, her grandchildren Chelsea, Devan and Brianna and daughter in law Debbie.
A private service is schedule for the family. Her final resting place will be St. Gertrude Cemetery in Woodbridge, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to https://www.stjude.org/
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.