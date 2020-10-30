John "Sonny" Dely, Jr.
Bridgewater - John "Sonny" Dely, Jr., 87, of Bridgewater, N.J., died October 29, 2020 at RWJ University Hospital in Somerville. John was born to Catherine and John Dely, Sr. on February 2, 1933 in Somerville, N.J. He grew up in Raritan, N.J., moving to Bridgewater in 1962 and Hillsborough in 2007.
John was an employee of the Doris Duke estate during the early 50s then began a span of 28 years working for Barrett Paving Company (a division of Allied Chemical Corp) at locations in Bound Brook, N.J., Springfield, N.J., and Lake Placid, N.Y. where he helped build the new roads used for the 1980 Olympic Games. John spent the next 10 years working in various positions for A.J. Rudolph Stevedore Company at Port Newark in Newark, N.J. followed by 13 years working for the Public Works Department of Bridgewater Township, N.J. until his retirement in 2002.
John was a past member of the North Branch Fire Department, a member of the Somerville Elks, and a communicant of St. Ann's Church in Raritan, N.J.
John and his loving wife, Maryann, enjoyed traveling to St.Thomas, Aruba, Puerto Rico, St. Martin, the Bahamas, Florida, and spent many vacations at the "Jersey Shore" with their children. They also enjoyed spending time in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and the casinos in Connecticut and Pennsylvania.
John loved bowling and was an exceptional bowler on many teams in his younger years. He also enjoyed owning and restoring classic cars and attended car shows for decades. One of John's favorite pastimes was attending stock car races in Flemington, N.J., Syracuse, N.Y., Nazareth, P.A., and various other race tracks. Upon his retirement, he was able to travel to Daytona Speedway in Florida.
John's grandchildren were his life's joy and he loved nothing more than spending time with them and watching their various sports endeavors. His love of sports was never more evident than when he was cheering for his favorite teams: The NY Rangers, Yankees, and Giants.
John was preceded in death by the light of his life, his wife since 1956, Maryann Dely (Gerardo); his loving parents Catherine and John Dely, Sr.; his sister Elenor Sheran; his brother George Dely; and his nephew Michael Sheran.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Robert Forrest of Hillsborough, N.J.; his son Richard Dely of Manville, N.J.; and his wonderful grandchildren Beuk and Brock Forrest of Hillsborough, N.J. and Amanda and Jordan Dely of Holland Township, N.J.
Sonny was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
Viewing Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 6-8PM at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887. Burial Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1:30PM St. Bernard Cemetery, Bridgewater, NJ. To send an on-line condolence visit www.Bongiovifuneralhome.com
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"