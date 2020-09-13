1/1
John Suydam Kuhlthau
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Suydam Kuhlthau

Princeton - John S. Kuhlthau, a retired Judge of the Superior Court of New Jersey passed away on September 4, 2020.

Born in New Brunswick, May 16, 1937 he spent his early life in Milltown in the New Brunswick area. He attended Rutgers Preparatory School, graduated from Princeton University in 1958, and from Rutgers University Law School in 1962. He married Carol Collier Kuhlthau and they raised three daughters joyfully together in North Brunswick. After retirement he and Carol moved to Princeton, NJ in 1999 and made that community their home. He was a wonderful husband and father with a generous heart and spirit. He was quick with a warm smile and beloved by the many lives that he touched in each community where he lived and served.

John earned his J.D. at Rutgers University Law School and served as Public Defender and as Middlesex County Prosecutor prior to his appointment in 1976 to the bench as a Judge of the Superior Court of New Jersey sitting in Middlesex County. He retired from the bench in 1997 after many years of public service.

He was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, trained at Drew Theological Seminary and demonstrated his faith in his actions throughout his life. In his retirement he devoted his efforts to numerous charitable causes. He supported community programs at Turning Point United Methodist Church in Trenton. He established scholarships for minority students at the Pennington School. He was a founding member of the Board of the Petey Greene Prisoner Assistance Program at Princeton University. He founded the John Suydam Kuhlthau Bioethics Conference at the New Brunswick Theological Seminary which has convened annually since 1997 to explore ethical and spiritual issues in medicine especially for end of life.

He is survived by Carol, his wife of 62 years, his daughter Eleanor Molloy and her husband Christopher, and their children Emma, Jack, and Owen; his daughter Ann Caspari and her children Elizabeth and Charles; and his daughter Leslie Maniotes and her husband Bill and their daughter Lily; and his brother Kearney Kuhlthau and sister-in-law Carolyn Kuhlthau. A private funeral was held at The Elmwood Cemetery in North Brunswick. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Quackenboss Funeral Home, New Brunswick. A memorial service will be held in the future.

Memorial donations may be made to the John Suydam Kuhlthau Bioethics Conference at the New Brunswick Theological Seminary, Princeton United Methodist Church, or Petey Greene Prisoner Assistance Program at Princeton University.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quackenboss Funeral Home
156 Livingston Ave
New Brunswick, NJ 08903
(732) 545-0008
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Quackenboss Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 10, 2020
I have known John since I was a boy attending the United Methodist Church in New Brunswick. As a boy and young man I always knew John as friendly and caring. He always had an upbeat and positive spirit. I remember him working against the casino industry coming to New Jersey and encouraging our church to take a visible and vocal stance against it. Later in life I had the opportunity to become John's pastor while serving as the Senior Pastor of the Princeton United Methodist Church. His positive spirit and vision for cooperative community work were even stronger than I had experienced in my younger years. John now rests in God's peace and all of his good works follow him. Blessings and comfort to Carol, the girls, and their families. I loved John and I love all of you.
the Reverend Doctor Gregory B. Young
Friend
September 10, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss...I hope that you can find comfort within God’s promise to reunite us with our loved ones, found at John 6:40. May the God of all comfort be with the friends and family during this difficult time.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved