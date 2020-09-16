Juanita Bunn



Juanita Bunn, 85, passed away on August 26, 2020 at her residence. Born in Bethel, North Carolina she lived in Rahway. Juanita was a supervisor for Woodbridge Developmental Center in Avenel for 37 years before her retirement. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Rahway.



Juanita is survived by her daughters, Rachel and Belinda Bunn; sons, David and Roscoe Bunn Jr; brothers, James Murchison (Donna), Paul Murchison (Sara) and Eugene Murchison; sisters, Anna Mae Smith, Mable Jones and Alberta Moore, four granddaughters and three great grandsons.



Viewing will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM followed by the funeral service starting at 11 AM at Jones Funeral Home, 247 Elm Avenue, Rahway. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery, Linden.



Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.









