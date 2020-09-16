1/
Juanita Bunn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita Bunn

Juanita Bunn, 85, passed away on August 26, 2020 at her residence. Born in Bethel, North Carolina she lived in Rahway. Juanita was a supervisor for Woodbridge Developmental Center in Avenel for 37 years before her retirement. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Rahway.

Juanita is survived by her daughters, Rachel and Belinda Bunn; sons, David and Roscoe Bunn Jr; brothers, James Murchison (Donna), Paul Murchison (Sara) and Eugene Murchison; sisters, Anna Mae Smith, Mable Jones and Alberta Moore, four granddaughters and three great grandsons.

Viewing will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM followed by the funeral service starting at 11 AM at Jones Funeral Home, 247 Elm Avenue, Rahway. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery, Linden.

Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Burial
Rosedale Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
247 Elm Ave.
Rahway, NJ 07065
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved