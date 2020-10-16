1/
Mark Louis Hode
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Louis Hode

South River - Mark Louis Hode, 69, of South River, passed away at his home on October 15, 2020. Born in New Brunswick, he was the son of the late Louis and Dolores (Schnatter) Hode. Mark will be dearly missed by his family.

Mark was a proud member of Corpus Christi Church, South River and a 1972 graduate of South River High School as a special education student.

Surviving are his brothers, James and his wife Ana Hode of South River, Thomas and his wife Christine Hode of Mandeville, LA and David and his wife Angela Hode of Kenner, LA.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 18, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ. Donations may be made to the Association of Retarded Citizens of the United States.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10 AM at Corpus Christi Church, South River. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Brunswick.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Rezem Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
18
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Rezem Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 257-1191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rezem Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved