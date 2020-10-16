Mark Louis Hode



South River - Mark Louis Hode, 69, of South River, passed away at his home on October 15, 2020. Born in New Brunswick, he was the son of the late Louis and Dolores (Schnatter) Hode. Mark will be dearly missed by his family.



Mark was a proud member of Corpus Christi Church, South River and a 1972 graduate of South River High School as a special education student.



Surviving are his brothers, James and his wife Ana Hode of South River, Thomas and his wife Christine Hode of Mandeville, LA and David and his wife Angela Hode of Kenner, LA.



A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 18, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ. Donations may be made to the Association of Retarded Citizens of the United States.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10 AM at Corpus Christi Church, South River. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Brunswick.









