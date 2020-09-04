1/
Patricia K. Ruff
Patricia K. Ruff

Highland Park - Patricia K. Ruff, 84, of Highland Park, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to loving parents, Jean and Larry Krumme. She earned a chemistry degree from Ohio State University and married Charles D. Ruff with whom she raised three children, Judy, Phil, and Karen. She taught science in Highland Park, and retired from Watchung Hills Regional High School. Pat was a member of the Reformed Church of Highland Park, where she volunteered for youth and community programs.

She is survived by Judith Ruff of London, England, Philip and Maria Ruff of Reston, Virginia, Karen and Michael Noll of Valdosta, Georgia; two grandchildren, Jonathan and Sophia Noll of Valdosta.

A graveside service for Patricia K. Ruff will be held at 11 am on Thursday, 10 September at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio. Her church will hold an online memorial ceremony on Friday, 11 September. For the link, please email the family: patruffmemorial@gmail.com. Also email for a link to share condolences and memories online.

In lieu of flowers consider donating to https://hospiceofsouthgeorgia.org/donate/ or https://www.whoismyneighbor.net/.




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
