Patricia Stengle
Old Bridge - Patricia Martin Stengle, 70, of Old Bridge, passed away on October 22, 2020 while vacationing at one of the most beautiful places on earth in the canyon lands of eastern Utah. She was raised in West New York, NJ and obtained her Bachelor of Education degree from the College of St. Elizabeth. She married Bill Stengle in 1972, and gave him 48 wonderful years as his wife. She survived cancer and then gave birth to three beautiful children - Kevin, Karen, and Kimberly. She taught fourth grade, stayed at home to raise her children, and then returned to teach pre-kindergarten.

Her older years were spent in total adoration of her six grandchildren. Each birthday and holiday was meticulously planned to be sure everyone felt special. Her bountiful Easter baskets and Christmas stockings were always eagerly anticipated by everyone. The annual family summer vacation together was a highlight of each year. Her life was summarized by her total selflessness and devotion to Bill, her children and grandchildren. She will be missed and remembered forever.

Pat was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Marie Martin and her brother-in-law Joseph Dunne.

Pat is survived by her husband Bill, son Kevin and his wife Jennifer, daughter Karen Capelle and her husband Tim, daughter Kimberly Stengle-Weisbrot and her husband Mitch; grandchildren Ariana, Avery, Emily, Ryan, Morgan and Kelsey; and sisters Eileen Dunne and Michaele Eichamer and her husband Paul.

A funeral service will be held for family members at Most Holy Redeemer Church in Matawan, NJ on November 14, 2020. A celebration of her life will be planned for next year. Donations in her memory may be sent to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-9902 or at giving.mskcc.org).




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
