GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Jo Kathleen "Kitty" Yoder, 75, of Gallipolis Ferry, went home to be with her Lord Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Holzer Medical Center's Hospice Unit, in Gallipolis, Ohio.

She was born on Sept. 4, 1944, in Point Pleasant, a daughter of the late Joseph C. Bray and Margaret Rhema (Glover) Bray.

Kitty was a member of Harmony Baptist Church at Southside. She was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School Class of 1963 and the Huntington School of Beauty Culture in Huntington. She had worked at Lamarce Beauty Shop in Point Pleasant, was owner of Libby's Beauty Salon in Henderson and currently serving as vice president of the West Virginia Community Educational Outreach Services.

She is survived by her husband, Paul E. Yoder I of Gallipolis Ferry; daughter, Margaret Jo Yoder Akers of Gallipolis Ferry; son, Paul E. Yoder II of Henderson; grandson, Joseph Paul Yoder of Henderson; her grandfurry Moosey Yoder; sister, Mary Lynn Bechtle of Henderson; and four sisters-in-law, Isabelle Yoder of Point Pleasant, Joyce Rosas of Gallipolis Ferry, Louise Rumbaugh of Hurricane and Mary Catherine Fisher of Florida.

At Kitty's request, a private funeral service and burial will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Pastor David Ratcliff officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery in Henderson.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.