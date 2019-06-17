BRADENTON, Fla. — John M. Rottgen, Sr., 85, of Bradenton, Fla., loving husband and father, passed away on June 14, 2019.

The Rottgens moved to Bradenton in 1992. John, nicknamed "Pebbles," was formerly from Mason where he was a maintenance supervisor at the AEP Philip Sporn Plant for 35 years.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn, who he was married to for 64 years; children, John Jr. (Connie) of Orlando, Fla., and Rodney (Sondra) of Bradenton; and seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Visitation services will be held Thursday, June 20, 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Peace at Mansion Memorial Park, 1400 36th Avenue East, Ellenton, Fla., followed by military services at noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota Fla. 34238 or at Givetotidewell.org.