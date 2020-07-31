Kenneth Walden

RIPLEY, Tenn. — Kenneth Lee Walden, of Ripley, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on July 14, 2020 after a short Illness.

Kenny was born June 5, 1960 in Charleston. He was a long time resident of Mason County where he attended Leon Grade school and Point Pleasant High School. Kenny worked for H&M construction company for 10 years as a superintendent. His son Chase worked with him for the last 3 years and is so thankful for the time they had together learning this trade. H&M thought of Kenny as family and said he was a real asset to the company and he will be greatly missed. Kenny thought of H&M as family also and appreciated all they did for him. Kenny loved riding his Harley, watching NASCAR and always wanted to help others.

He is survived by his wife Dee Dee of Ripley, Tenn., who never left his side. Daughter Kristin (Jason) Cochran of Letart. We are so grateful for the time they had together, especially during his illness. She would drive 8 hours one way to be with him and help take care of him. She would make sure if he wanted to take a ride on the back roads, or just spend time together, that's what they would do. They built a special bond together. Daughter Somer Gibson, son Chase Walden both of Ripley, Tenn., that were always there for him and loved him unconditionally. Father and mother Carl & Sally Walden of Spring Hill, Fla. A special sister Kimberly Walden of Spring Hill, Fla. Three Grandchildren, Crimson & Trystin Cochran of Letart, Jack Walden of Homosassa, Fla. Nephew Jacob Mcdonald of Dallas, Texas, and other aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his son Randy Lee Walden of Poca and grandparents all of Charleston.

Kenny loved his family very much and will be sadly missed by many.