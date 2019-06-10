POINT PLEASANT — Matthew Allen Young, 40, of Point Pleasant, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at home.

He was born October 6, 1978, in Gallipolis, Ohio, a son of the late George Richard "Dick" Young and Audrey L. (Goff) Young of Point Pleasant.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Roberta and Alburtice Young; and maternal grandfather, Murphy Goff.

Matt was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School Class of 1998.

He is survived by his mother, Audrey Young; a son, Cezar Matthew Young of Point Pleasant; brothers, Richard (Erma) Young of Point Pleasant and Michael (Jackie) Young of New Kent, Va.; maternal grandmother, Leona Goff of Point Pleasant; a very special friend, Jermyn Queen of Point Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service and burial will be held at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant, with Steve Safford officiating.

Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.

For those considering an expression of sympathy, memorials are requested to be made to: Recovery Point, 2425 9th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25703.

