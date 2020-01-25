Nathan Murphy (1993 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
5:00 PM
Obituary
REEDSVILLE — Nathan Bradley Murphy, 27, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 8, 1993, in Gallipolis, Ohio, son of Billy " BJ" Murphy and Chastidy Millhone Murphy.

In addition to his parents, Nathan is survived by a sister, Shawna and Jack Lemley; maternal grandmother, Debbie Spurlock; two uncles, Dustin Millhone and Daniel Murphy; two special nurses, Tracy Flowers and Bruce Bissell; a special friend, Jonathan Hanlon; and several cousins and friends.

Nathan was preceded in death by his maternal grandfathers, David Spurlock and David Millhone; paternal grandmother, Connie Murphy; paternal grandfather, Rick Murphy.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home, Sunday, from 2 p.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
