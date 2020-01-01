LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Samuel Cowan, 42, of Louisville, Ky., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. He was born in Gallipolis, Ohio, on Feb. 9, 1977. Throughout his young life, Sam was a member of the First Baptist Church in Middleport, Ohio, where he directed the choir from the age of 15. A talented musician, Sam performed regularly in shows and performances in his hometown of Middleport.

Sam lived in Nashville, Tenn. and Hollywood and Palm Springs, Cal., before moving to Louisville, Ky. several years ago. While in Hollywood, he attended the California School of Culinary Arts and received his degree in Culinary Arts on Feb. 19, 2006.

Most recently, Sam worked as a Corporate Chef for Thortons in Louisville, Ky.

Sam was an amazing chef, musician, and gardener. His beautiful singing touched many lives. Through the years, Sam kept all of his friends and relatives laughing with his joyful spirit.

Sam was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Pooch and Jim Brewer; paternal grandparents, Betty Whitstine and Guy Cowan; uncles Jim Brewer and Terry Brewer.

Sam is survived by his husband, Joel Faiman of Louisville, Ky.; parents, Ron and Judi Cowan of Middleport Ohio; brother, Ryan (Larry) Cowan of Los Angeles, Cal.; and his in-laws, Eugene and Kathie Faiman of Minnesota. He is also survived by aunts, Marybeth (Vaughan) Mitchell, Betty Lou (Terry) Wolfe, Sheila (Mike) Miller, and Margaret Witham. He is also survived by his two pets, Louis and Briley, beloved cousins, in-laws, and many friends.

Sam will be missed by all those who knew him, and he will always be remembered with joy and love.

A Celebration of Life service will be held this Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Ewing Schwarzel Family Center in Pomeroy, Ohio, from 2-4 p.m.