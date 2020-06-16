Anna E. "Anna" Cole
1928 - 2020
Anna E. Scott Cole of Chestertown, MD died on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Corsica Hills Nursing Home (Genesis) in Centreville. She was 92 years old.

Born on April 12, 1928 in Worton, MD, Anna was the daughter of the late Merritt and Lulu Meekins. On October 4, 1948, she married Earl F. Scott where they made their home in Hanesville. They enjoyed spoiling their nieces and nephews, however they did not have children of their own. Earl passed away suddenly in 1982.

Anna began her lengthy career on High Street at Fox's Five and Dime. In 1973, she ventured out on her own by purchasing Scottie's Shore Store. Scotties was a place where you could purchase steel toe work boots, custom dyed wedding shoes, baby's first walking shoes and penny candy. As the business world changed, Scottie's went through changes as well. Anna expanded to carry newspapers, magazines and came to meet her second husband, Howard M. Cole. Together they sold, delivered, and reserved papers until Howards untimely death in 1995.

During her 40 years on High Street, Anna was an active member of the Downtown Business Association. One year she was very proud to be selected as the Grand Marshall of the Annual Tea Party Parade.

Anna never met a stranger. She had the privilege of meeting and serving many. She held court every morning before 7am where her daily visitors drank coffee, read their newspapers, and chatted. Anna was known for dispensing advice, discussing current events, and gossiping daily about local happenings. She retired in 2013.

Anna is survived by two sisters, Blanche E. Scott of Worton and Edith F. Hurtt of Worton. She is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Cary Rebecca Gary, William H. Greenwood and George A. Meekins.

Downtown will never be graced by another quite like "Miss" Anna.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 in Still Pond Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to Still Pond United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1, Worton, MD 21678.

Arrangements by: Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

Published in Kent County News on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Still Pond Cemetery
