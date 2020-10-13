1/1
Ross Joseph Carter
1947 - 2020
Ross Joseph Carter of Chestertown, MD went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 8, 2020 at Shore Regional Medical Center in Easton. He was 72.

He was born in Baltimore, MD on November 4, 1947 the son of the late Ross Julian and Concetta Battaglia Carter.

He graduated from Mergenthaler High School in Baltimore with the class of 1967. Ross married Connie Todd on January 14, 1973, they lived in Baltimore for 18 years before returning to Chestertown.

Ross worked with the News American, Conkling Salvage, and spent the majority of his career with Lance Crackers. He was known locally as "The Lance Man". He retired in 2009.

Ross was a member of Hope Fellowship Church in Chestertown. He loved people, his family, and especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter Kristina Haley of Shrewsbury, PA, a son Todd Carter of Easton, MD, along with eight grandchildren. One son, the late Ross J. Carter, Jr. predeceased him.

A Memorial Service and Going Home Celebration will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Hope Fellowship Church, officiated by Pastor Josh Rendulic. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home's website for those who are unable to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hope Fellowship Building Fund at P.O. Box 579, 892 Washington Ave, Chestertown MD 21620.

www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Published in Kent County News on Oct. 13, 2020.
