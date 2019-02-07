ROCK HALL - Walter L. Elburn Sr., 91, of Rock Hall died Jan. 30, 2019 in Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chestertown.

Mr. Elburn was born on Jan. 31, 1927 in Piney Neck, son of the late Russell C. and Alice V. Benton Elburn. He was a lifetime resident of Rock Hall where he was a graduate of Rock Hall High School and YMCA College in Baltimore. He loved working on the water, fishing and crabbing. He had worked as a heavy equipment operator before working as a truck driver for Dixon Valve for 17 years. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Along with his parents and 10 siblings, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Edna Marie Breeding Elburn.

Mr. Elburn is survived by his son Walter L. Elburn Jr. (Little Man) of Rock Hall; a sister, Peggy Morris of Snow Hill; and six grandchildren, Walter L. Elburn III, Elizabeth Elburn, Daniel W. Elburn, Cpl. Joshua Elburn, USMC, Pfc. J. Zachary Elburn, USMC, and Vanessa Elburn.

Service will be held privately by family.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech. Published in The Kent County News on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary