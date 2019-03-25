STEVENSVILLE - Carol Ann Greenlee of Stevensville, MD, died on Friday, March 22, 2019. She was 78 years old.

Born on June 2, 1940, in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Margareth Brekke Williamson.

Carol played the violin, and graduated from Northport High School in 1958. She studied math at SUNY Stony Brook, graduating in 1962. She became an accomplished computer programmer and worked on the Apollo space program. She spent the bulk of her career as a technical manager with the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) Health Benefit Plan. After retirement, she volunteered with Compass Regional Hospice/Estate Treasures.

Carol learned to fly, and enjoyed golf, boating, and fishing. She was devoted to her parents, her two sons, and her three grandchildren. She was involved in the Cove Creek community and an active member of Living Water Lutheran Church. Carol was always there with a smile, ready to pitch in and help. She will be deeply missed by her family and her many friends.

Carol is survived by her sons: Mark Greenlee and wife Lisa, of Clarksville, MD; Bryan Greenlee, of Stevensville, MD; grandchildren: Eric Greenlee, Natalie Greenlee, and Matthew Greenlee.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30 at Living Water Lutheran Church in Stevensville, MD. A visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 29 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam in Chester, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Living Water Lutheran Church, or Compass Regional Hospice.

For online tributes, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Mar. 27, 2019