Doris Frances Webb of Stevensville, MD passed away on May 21, 2020 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, MD. She was 85.
Born on December 9, 1934 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Joseph H. and Mary King Rolls. Doris graduated from Suitland High School in 1952. She loved spending time with family celebrating birthdays, holidays, and anniversaries. Her favorite holiday was Christmas when the whole family would gather. Doris was the life party when the family, winning all to her side with her big smile. She loved eating seafood at the local restaurants. She loved fishing often catching the biggest fish of the crew on the boat. Doris loved going to Florida and visiting Disney World. Her favorite character was Mickey Mouse. She was a Ravens fan, sticking with them through thick and thin, proudly wearing her Ravens gear where ever she went. Doris loved being by the water, walking the beach or boardwalk and watching the boats going in and out of the harbor.
Doris is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ohmer Watson Webb, Jr. of Stevensville, MD; daughter Sheryl Adams (George); three sons Ohmer Webb III (Donna); Joseph E. Webb; Michael K. Webb; 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and her sister, Harriet Beggarly.
A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday May 28, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD, followed by a memorial service beginning at 7 pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Bay Times and Record Observer on May 22, 2020.