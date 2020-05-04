On April 30, 2020, Marion Franklin Welch, Sr., of Barclay, MD, passed away at the age of 81 at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Chestertown, MD. He was a devoted husband of 57 years to Phyllis "Cookie" Meekins; beloved father to his children Frank (wife Robin), Steve (wife Ann), Jeff (wife Dorcas), and Kim; caring grandfather to his five grandsons Patrick (wife Randi), Parker, Christopher, Logan, and Brandon; and great-grandfather to Patrick, Jr. He is also survived by many loving cousins.
Marion was predeceased by his parents Calvin J. Welch, Sr. and Pearl Younger Welch; brothers Calvin J. Welch, Jr. and Harold Welch.
Marion grew up in Church Hill, MD and was a member of the Sudlersville High School graduating class of 1958. After graduation he proudly served in the Army for two years before moving to Barclay in September of 1964. He worked at General Foods in Dover, DE and Kingstown Tractor in Chestertown, MD before opening his own business, Welch's Lawn & Garden Equipment Repair, that he operated for 41 years.
In his personal life, he was heavily involved with youth sports, clubs and organizations. He served as a coach for the first youth football team in the north end of the county in 1975 and was active in The Boy Scouts of America. Public service and commitment to community was also an important part of Marion's life and he served as town commissioner for Barclay for numerous years, was on the Board of Elections for Queen Anne's County and was active with the Moose Lodge.
In addition to his family, he also loved all things automotive including pulling tractors, his Harley, and his '58 Chevy named 'Blue Angel.' He also enjoyed hosting family gatherings and relaxing in the pool. With a 'fix it or figure out' mindset, he'll be most remembered for being able to fix almost anything and always having the part that no one else could find. He will be sorely missed, and always remembered.
His fix-it spirit does live on through his family, and they are actively involved in fundraising for the Alzheimer's Association through the team Nuts & Bolts - appropriately named in honor of Marion to find a fix and the first survivor of Alzheimers. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association through the team's fundraising page at www.act.alz.org/walk and searching 'Nuts & Bolts' under Find A Team or by going to the following link: https://bit.ly/2xtyyFD.
Published in Bay Times and Record Observer on May 4, 2020.