Sharon M. Underwood of Stevensville, Md quietly passed away on November 14, 2020, at Washington Medstar Medical Center with her family at her side.
Born on November 2, 1955 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Margaret F (Cassidy), and Charles H. Underwood.
Sharon graduated from Towson High School. She attended the University of Alabama and graduated from Loyla College of Maryland. She retired from the University of Maryland, Student Financial Services Bursar in Baltimore, MD.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Lena of College Park, and brother, Charles and his wife Barbara of Gettysburg, PA. She is further survived by cousins, Rudy Villegas, Lisa Brown, Edward Villegas, and their families. In addition, Pamela Pritz, Kristen Harvey, and their families. And special friends, Bill, Laney, and Sophie Solomon.
Memorial Services will be held in the Spring at the convenience of the family. Professional services are being handled by Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newman Funeral Home of Chester, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Sharon's name to Chesapeake Cats and Dogs or the American Stroke Association
.