Chad Michael Burroughs, 46, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019.



He was born Dec. 29,1972, the son of Roger and Vivian Burroughs of Illinois.



Chad attended the Illinois School for the Deaf, participating in football and wrestling before graduating in 1992. Chad enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to the beach. He loved to tinker and build things. Chad was a handyman and worked construction.



Chad is survived by his girlfriend of 15 years, Shawn Burke; his children, Justin and Chala Burroughs and Kyndell Lopez; his mother, Vivian Burroughs; siblings, Shawn Burroughs and Autumn Hoyt; and many loving nieces and nephews. Chad was preceded by his father, Roger Burroughs; a daughter, Christy Burroughs; and a sister, Amber Burroughs.



A Celebration of Life will be at noon Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Westfair Baptist Church in Jacksonville. Graveside services will be private.