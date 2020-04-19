WINCHESTER — Harold E. Pence, 88, of Winchester passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his residence.

He was born April 29, 1931, the second son of Jesse A. and Anna L. Wright Pence. He married Wanda Jean Evans on May 29, 1955. They would have celebrated 65 years of marriage in May.

Surviving are his wife, Wanda Pence of Winchester; a daughter, Shirley Ehlert; grandchildren, Sarah Ehlert and Tim McClenning; his pride and joy, Huntley Ann Ehlert, a great-granddaughter; a brother, Donald (Shelby) Pence of Murrayville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Wilbur (Martha) Pence; and his in-laws, Theodore and Eleanor Evans.

Harold served his country with the Army during the Korean Conflict. During his younger years, he enjoyed quail and pheasant hunting and yearly trips to Lake Taneycomo to trout fish; he was an avid bowler for many years. He enjoyed trips to Branson, Missouri, where he and Wanda attended the Veterans Day Parade. He was a proud veteran, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Harold was a member of Sandridge Southern Baptist Church, west of Winchester. He was employed by the City of Winchester for 30 years prior to his retirement in 1995. He maintained the city cemetery during that time and was very particular that all was in order in the cemetery. Harold had the reputation for giving that same care to his own lawn at home.

A private family service will be held with burial at Winchester City Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Scott County Veteran Memorial Fund or Sandridge Baptist Church. Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements.