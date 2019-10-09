Harvey A. Berghaus, 90, of Meredosia died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.
He was born May 6, 1929, in rural Meredosia, the son of Alfred E. and Esther Marie Heitbrink Berghaus. He married Ada Winkelman on June 21, 1969, in Arenzville and she preceded him in death on Nov. 2, 2016.
He is survived by one brother, Glen (Linda) Berghaus of Meredosia; one sister, Alleane Ambler of Orland Park; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Baker and Ruth Spradlin (surviving husband, Jack of Jacksonville).
Mr. Berghaus attended Eagle Country School and then graduated in 1946 from Meredosia High School. He was a lifelong farmer in the Meredosia area and also had been an award-winning salesman for Pioneer Seed. He especially enjoyed raising Black Angus cattle. Harvey was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bluffs and a member of Meredosia American Legion Post 516.
A funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Meredosia with burial at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, east of Meredosia. The family will meet friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to American Legion Post 516. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 9, 2019