Obituary Print Howard B. Lovelace (1931 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

WINCHESTER — Howard B. Lovelace, 88, of Exeter and formerly of Patterson passed away Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.



He was born Jan. 29, 1931, in White Hall, the son of the late Loyd and Floy Bryant Lovelace. He married Mary D. Barnett on June 25, 1955, in Patterson. She preceded him in death on July 13, 2001. Also preceding him was his son, Carl Lovelace; and a sister, Ruth Sorrells.



Howard graduated from White Hall High School and attended Gem City Business College before serving his country in the U.S. Army. He then attended a piano technician school in Chicago and began his career as a piano technician working for many years in Dubuque, Iowa, for Renier Piano and Organ Co. Upon retirement, he moved back to the Patterson area.



Surviving are his sons, Roger (Connie) Lovelace of Exeter and Danny (Pam) Lovelace of Murraryville; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial with military honors will be at Pine Tree Cemetery in Patterson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home Activity Fund. Condolences may be sent to the family at WINCHESTER — Howard B. Lovelace, 88, of Exeter and formerly of Patterson passed away Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.He was born Jan. 29, 1931, in White Hall, the son of the late Loyd and Floy Bryant Lovelace. He married Mary D. Barnett on June 25, 1955, in Patterson. She preceded him in death on July 13, 2001. Also preceding him was his son, Carl Lovelace; and a sister, Ruth Sorrells.Howard graduated from White Hall High School and attended Gem City Business College before serving his country in the U.S. Army. He then attended a piano technician school in Chicago and began his career as a piano technician working for many years in Dubuque, Iowa, for Renier Piano and Organ Co. Upon retirement, he moved back to the Patterson area.Surviving are his sons, Roger (Connie) Lovelace of Exeter and Danny (Pam) Lovelace of Murraryville; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial with military honors will be at Pine Tree Cemetery in Patterson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home Activity Fund. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com. Funeral Home Coonrod Funeral Home

107 East Cross Street

Winchester , IL 62694

(217) 742-3219 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 15, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close