James C. Huff Sr., 96, of Jacksonville, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Passavant Memorial Area Hospital.
He was born Dec. 17, 1923, in Rockbridge, the son of Arnold and Bonnie Hardwick Huff.
He is survived by one daughter and two sons, Cathy (Mike) Bednar of Plainfield, James C. (Kathy) Huff Jr. of Eldred, and Lyndel (Tracy) Huff of Woodson; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, John (Gladys) Huff of Manchester; and his longtime special friend, Lois Wicks of Jacksonville. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Keith Huff (surviving wife, Gerry of Bethalto).
Mr. Huff was a farmer in Greene County for the majority of his life. He later worked for Anderson-Clayton in Jacksonville. He was a devoted churchgoer and was currently a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Jacksonville, where he served as a Sunday school teacher until very recently. He had a great interest in cars, car racing, and baseball.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Jacksonville East Cemetery. The family will meet friends 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to Calvary Baptist Church. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
