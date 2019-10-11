Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Edward Halpin. View Sign Service Information Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield 530 West Adams Pittsfield , IL 62363 (217)-285-5505 Visitation 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield 530 West Adams Pittsfield , IL 62363 View Map Funeral 3:00 PM Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield 530 West Adams Pittsfield , IL 62363 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PITTSFIELD — James Edward Halpin, 82, of Pittsfield passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Eastside Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pittsfield.



He was born on Dec. 25, 1936, to Alice (Cassen) and Fred Halpin in Pittsfield. Jim married the love of his life, Betty Kanan, on Sept. 29, 1956, in Louisiana, Missouri, and she survives.



After graduating from Pittsfield High School, Jim was employed as a printer for the Pike County Republican, Pike Press, KMHO radio, Louisiana Press Journal, the St. Louis Post Dispatch and Louisiana Plastics. Louisiana Plastics closed its doors in 1993 and the Pike County Sheriff's office gained a dedicated employee.



Jim was born and raised in Pittsfield and loved his community. Jim served 16 years as an alderman for the Third Ward. Jim also served as the city treasurer and extended his love of public service when he began working for the sheriff's department, where he served until his retirement in 2009.



Early in life, Jim and his family spent many years boating on both the Illinois and Mississippi rivers. Numerous family and friends accompanied them as countless memories were made. Jim also enjoyed his motorcycle and the numerous trips he made across the United States with Betty, Bruce and friends. He played softball and enjoyed golf with his children; some friends may recall the bets made while putting. He always enjoyed making a wager with anyone on anything and enjoyed the art of baiting opponents for sport. Jim liked playing cards and video gaming. He and Betty made several trips out of town to watch their grandchildren play sports. It gave him great joy to see each one excel at their passion. Jim also was a die-hard Cardinals fan and, in his final days, was well aware of the Cardinals' standings. He was a kind man who would do anything for anyone. Jim was genuine and trustworthy, and his strong work ethic made him a hard worker. He loved telling jokes and was a good friend. Jim loved his family greatly and they were always No. 1 to him.



Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty; and six children, Tim (Nancy) Halpin of Pittsfield, Terry (Brenda) Halpin of Jacksonville, Todd Halpin of O'Fallon, Trent Halpin of Peoria, Tracey (Byron) Anderson of Maryland Heights, Missouri, and Theresa (Bruce) Lacey of Pittsfield; a sister, Lynda Lou (Dean) Lawber of Griggsville; grandchildren, Paige (Henry)



He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, George.



A funeral will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Pike County Christmas Basket program. Online condolences may be left to the family at nieburfh.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 11, 2019

Smith of Lexington, Kentucky, Gavin Halpin of St. Louis, Derrick Halpin of Chicago, Jeff Lacey of Pittsfield, Ben Lacey of Alexander, Dan Lacey of New Berlin, Joshua Anderson of Chicago, Jessica Anderson of Chicago, Jacob Anderson of San Diego, California, Mallory Halpin of JacksonvilleL, Natalie Halpin of Jacksonville and Trenton Darnell of Chesterfield, Missouri. His great-grandchildren are Hudson, Davis, Monroe, Jameson, Juliana and Isaac.

