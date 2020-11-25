CARROLLTON — Judith A. "Judy" Rhoads, 74, of Carrollton died Sunday morning, Nov. 22, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield after a 10-year battle with cancer.

Born in Carrollton on May 19, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Mary Etta (Taylor) Wollenweber.

She married her high school sweetheart, Randall Rhoads, on Aug. 19, 1967, and he survives. Also surviving are their children, Scott (Julie) Rhoads and Jennifer (Ritchie) Pinkerton; a grandson, Brayden (Olivia) Rhoads; stepgranddaughters, Kaitlin (Jeff) Boner, Meagan Pinkerton (fiancé, Casey Broadston) and Beclyn "Beca" Pinkerton; great-stepgrandchildren, Karsyn and Kynlee Boner; a brother, Ed (Nancy) Wollenweber; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Elaine Carmody; a special sister-in-law, Joyce Wollenweber; a special friend and neighbor, Rhonda Kiger; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Dick, Sam and Bob Wollenweber; two sisters, Louise Baldes and Susie Grummel; three infant siblings, Kenneth, Elsie and Doris; and a nephew, David Wollenweber.

Judy was a full-time wife, mother and devout member of Carrollton First Baptist Church. She loved her family and always put them first. Second to her family, she was a mother, "Grandma Jude", "Shorty" and "Aunt Jude" to many.

She was an avid bowler for numerous years in Roodhouse and Jerseyville. She was a member of the Thursday Night Card Club and enjoyed spending time boating at their cabin on the Illinois and Mississippi rivers. Her favorite hobby of all was spoiling her grandson, Brayden.

She was famous for "Aunt Jude's" chocolate chip cookies and her contagious smile. She never met a stranger and always had an open seat at her table for whomever dropped by. She was loved by all who met her and will be missed by all who knew her.

Private family visitation will be held. A public graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Carrollton City Cemetery. Face masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church of Carrollton, care of Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, P.O. Box 112, Carrollton, IL 62016. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.