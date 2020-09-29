GREENFIELD — June Evelyn Wright, 93, formerly of Rockbridge, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Lavender Ridge Assisted Living in Jacksonville.

She was born Dec. 13, 1926, in Hillview to Ernest E. and Margaret E. (King) Griswold. She married Donald "Bud" Wright on Feb. 14, 1953, at St. Michael's Church in Greenfield, and he preceded her in death on July 1, 2018.

Surviving is one son, Jon (Jackie) Wright of Greenfield; three grandchildren, Jeff (Rachel) Wright and Tim (Amber) Wright, all of Rockbridge, and Ashlyn (Derek) Birch of Belleville; six great-grandchildren, Zack Wright, Addison Wright, Avery Wright, Brady Wright, Mackenzie June Birch and Nolan Birch; one sister, Carole Sue (Larry) Bettis of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Dawdy; and two brothers, William "Bill" and Everett Griswold.

June graduated in 1945 from White Hall High School and in 1950 from Our Saviour School of Nursing. She worked at Our Saviour Hospital for several years as a registered nurse. She was a homemaker and farm wife in Rockbridge and a member of St. Michael's Ladies Club. She enjoyed flower gardening and following the activities of her son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family.

A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Michael's Church in Greenfield. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the Mass. Greene County Health Department's COVID-19 regulations will be in place. Burial will follow at Witt Cemetery in Rockbridge. Memorials are suggested to Witt Cemetery or St. Michael's Ladies Club. Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of arrangements. Please leave an online condolence at shields-bishopfh.com.