1/1
June Evelyn Wright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GREENFIELD — June Evelyn Wright, 93, formerly of Rockbridge, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Lavender Ridge Assisted Living in Jacksonville.

She was born Dec. 13, 1926, in Hillview to Ernest E. and Margaret E. (King) Griswold. She married Donald "Bud" Wright on Feb. 14, 1953, at St. Michael's Church in Greenfield, and he preceded her in death on July 1, 2018.

Surviving is one son, Jon (Jackie) Wright of Greenfield; three grandchildren, Jeff (Rachel) Wright and Tim (Amber) Wright, all of Rockbridge, and Ashlyn (Derek) Birch of Belleville; six great-grandchildren, Zack Wright, Addison Wright, Avery Wright, Brady Wright, Mackenzie June Birch and Nolan Birch; one sister, Carole Sue (Larry) Bettis of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Dawdy; and two brothers, William "Bill" and Everett Griswold.

June graduated in 1945 from White Hall High School and in 1950 from Our Saviour School of Nursing. She worked at Our Saviour Hospital for several years as a registered nurse. She was a homemaker and farm wife in Rockbridge and a member of St. Michael's Ladies Club. She enjoyed flower gardening and following the activities of her son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family.

A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Michael's Church in Greenfield. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the Mass. Greene County Health Department's COVID-19 regulations will be in place. Burial will follow at Witt Cemetery in Rockbridge. Memorials are suggested to Witt Cemetery or St. Michael's Ladies Club. Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of arrangements. Please leave an online condolence at shields-bishopfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shields-Bishop Funeral Home - Greenfield
604 Walnut St.
Greenfield, IL 62044
(217) 368-2202
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved