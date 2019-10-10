Roger Henderson, 73, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville.
He was born Oct. 17, 1945, in Tuscola, the son of Harlan and Dolores Barnes Henderson. He married Janice Helm on June 7, 1969, at Sacred Heart Church in Villa Grove, and she survives.
Roger also is survived by one son, Kyle Henderson of Jacksonville; and two grandchildren, Madalyn May Henderson and Kaiden Cole Henderson. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Roger graduated from Murray State University with a master's degree and taught school for several years. An opportunity with Lincoln Land Community College brought him to Jacksonville and he eventually became an inspector with the Illinois Department of Agriculture, retiring in 2003. Roger was a member of Prairie Land Heritage Museum, Western Illinois Tractor Club and the Jacksonville Elks and Moose clubs. He enjoyed working on tractors, restoring old trucks, fishing, and carving duck decoys. He especially cherished spending time with his grandchildren.
A service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Murdock United Methodist Church in Murdock, with burial to follow at Murdock Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville and, informally, just prior to the service Tuesday at the church in Murdock. Memorials are suggested to the or Prairie Land Heritage Museum. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 10, 2019