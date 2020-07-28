Alfred Henderson

Alfred loved the community in Plainview and strove to support and serve where he could. He was a supporting member in many capacities of Community Concerts, the Friends of Music, RSVP, and the Century Club at Wayland Baptist University. He also worked to share his faith through his work as a deacon, greeter, usher, and intercessory prayer warrior at First Baptist Church. He was honored by the community with the Silver Star Award in 2018.

He completed his journey on this earth in Plainview, Texas, July 23rd, 2020, and now he is joined in communion with our Lord and Savior. Alfred was preceded in death by his wife Rubye F. Hill-Henderson and daughter Aldria Y. Henderson Malone-Graves in addition to his parents and sister.

Alfred always searched for ways to bring joy to those around him in anyway that he could. Whether through sharing music, jokes, smiles, hugs, or just a good conversation he befriended those around him in a unique way. His love for God was shown in the way he treated those everyone he met, and he will be cherished in memory by many including his Grandchildren (Karron Malone, Jordan Poku, and Daniel Poku) and Great grandchildren (Aluntra A. Brooks, Amaury H. Malone, Zariah Lowery, Elijah Poku)

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Plainview, Texas with Dr. Travis Hart officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.



