David Eugene "Gene" Bass, 75, of Kress, Texas died on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Mike Shafer, pastor officiating and Mr. Lanny Voss assisting. Burial will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Texas State Veteran's Cemetery in Abilene, Texas under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A visitation will be held following the service in the parlor of the First United Methodist Church.
Gene was born on December 27, 1943 in Lubbock, Texas to L.B. and Ioma (Herring) Bass. He married Debbie Day on November 1, 1991 in Plainview, Texas. He graduated from Plainview High School and received a Bachelor's degree in law enforcement from Wayland Baptist University. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp and fought in the Vietnam war. He joined the Plainview Police Department in 1970 where he was proudly employed as a police officer for 21 years. He then worked for TDCJ and retired in 2014. He married his soul mate, Debbie Day, on November 1, 1991.
Gene was proud to be a Marine. He was also a proud "Pa" and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Gene was a fan of all sports. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Plainview Elks Lodge and Plainview Rodeo Association.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Bass of Kress; his son, Brent Bass of Plainview; his daughters, Kimberlee Bentley and husband Jacob of Plainview, Renee' Fox and husband Chad of Weatherford, Kyla Parr and husband Scott of Corsicana; grandchildren, Kenadee Black and Kasen Bentley of Plainview, Samantha Caldwell, Sydney and Sawyer Medlin of Weatherford, Berkeley, Nash and Knox Parr of Corsicana; great grandchildren, Hayes Hamilton and Sylar Helton of Weatherford; brother, Edwin Bass and wife Neva of Portales, NM.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to Elks Lodge #1175, 908 IH 27, Plainview, Texas 79072 or South Plains Honor Flight, P.O. Box 94787, Lubbock, Texas 79493.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 26, 2019