Service Information Bartley Funeral Home - Plainview 1200 S. Interstate 27 Service Road Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-293-2225 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bartley Funeral Home - Plainview 1200 S. Interstate 27 Service Road Plainview , TX 79072 Service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Chapel Plainview , TX

Jesse "Joe" Riney 78, of Lubbock, Texas formerly Plainview, Texas, passed from this life on May 4, 2019. Services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at First Baptist Church Chapel in Plainview with Dr. Paul Sadler officiating at 2:00 p.m under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home.

Joe was born on May 17, 1940 to Jesse Bell "J.B." Riney and Loretta Ferguson Riney. He married LaGuan Thompson on October 19, 1961 in Silverton, Texas. In that union they had three children.

Joe worked as a farmer in Hale County up until 1995, he then worked as a truck driver for Groendyke Transportation & Helena Chemicals from 1996-2018. Being semi-retired he worked part-time at Lone Star Auto Auction. Joe was a deacon at First Baptist Church in Halfway, Texas and a member of First Baptist Church in Plainview, Texas. He was a member of the Texas Plains Two Cylinder Club, Belles & Beaux Square Dance Club, and an officer for the LASRDF (Lubbock Area Square and Round Dance Federation).

Joe spent his spare time piddling around doing woodworking in his workshop. Above all, he adored his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory is his wife, LaGuan Riney of Lubbock, Texas, sons; Terry Riney of Helena, Alabama, Alan Coy Riney, of Lubbock, Texas, daughter; Tawnya Tidwell of Lubbock, Texas, grandchildren; Kendal McElroy of Auburn, Alabama, Luke Riney of Kennesaw, Georgia, Austin Riney of Lubbock, Texas, Jesse Asiatico of Lubbock, Texas, and Lyndry Tidwell of Lubbock, Texas, brothers; Freddy Riney and wife, Peggy, of Canton, Texas and Gene Riney with wife, Judy, of Olton, Texas

He is preceded in death by his parents; Jesse Bell "J.B." Riney and Loretta Ferguson Riney.

All memorial and charities can be made to:

Lubbock Cooper East Elementary – Pirate Pantry &Church on the Rock South – Youth Fund

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 8, 2019

