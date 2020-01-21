Services for Leon Walls age 83 of Palestine were held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, January 20, 2020 at Bailey & Foster Chapel with Bro. Joe Patterson officiating. Burial followed in Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Bailey & Foster Funeral Home.
Mr. Walls passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Legacy at Town Creek. He was born October 17, 1936 in Blue Ridge, Texas to John and Vera Walls. He was a member of the Blue Ridge Baptist Church. He lived many years in Plainview, Texas. He was retired from Walmart where he was a truck driver. He was a devoted husband, loving dad and amazing grandfather.
Mr. Walls was preceded in death by his parents, a son Terry Walls, brothers, Willie Walls, George Walls, Jesse Walls, Harvey Walls, Marvin Walls, Wylie Walls, Alton Walls, Claude Walls and Eddie Walls.
Mr. Walls is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lois Walls, a daughter Lynn Fread and husband Neil, sons Chuck Huneycutt and wife Lavonne, Shane Walls and wife Lisa, sisters Dora Ann Knight, Patsye Greenwood and husband Jimmy, brothers Ernie Walls and wife Beverly, and J.W. Walls, grandchildren Shanna Walls, Jody Walls, Tyler Walls, Garrett Walls, Misty Pachardo, Amanda Huneycutt, Jason Huneycutt, Casey Huneycutt, Hollie Martin, Ronnie Reecer, Chip Curtis, AshleyMathes and seventeen great grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Chip Curtis, Jason Huneycutt, Tucker Muskrat, Tanner Muskrat, Garret Walls and Tyler Walls.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jan. 21, 2020