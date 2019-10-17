Michael Ray Wardlow, 63, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas. Visitation will be held 6:00-730 P.M. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Mike was born in Plainview, Texas to Jimmy Wardlow and Janetta Hancock on September 24. 1956. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1975 and attended West Texas A&M University. He worked for Atmos Energy for more than 20 years. Mike loved sports and was a huge Texas Longhorns and Dallas Cowboys fan. He also enjoyed music, played the guitar, and was an Elvis Presley fan. Mike was known to be an avid storyteller and loved being around family and friends.
Mike is preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Wardlow.
Mike is survived by his mother, Janetta Hancock of Amarillo, Texas; his two brothers Jerry Wardlow of Fort Worth, Texas and Alton Hancock of Amarillo, Texas; and his cat, Maverick.
