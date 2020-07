Or Copy this URL to Share

Phillip Pinnell, 79 passed away March 23, 2020 in Graham, Texas. He was born January 7, 1941. Phillip was a former Plainview Pharmacist. He is survived by his wife Cynthia Pinnell, daughter, Colbie Ranger and 4 grandchildren Lauren Cole and Cade Pritchard and Rylee Ranger.

