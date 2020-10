Or Copy this URL to Share

Tonya Lynn Ratliff, 55, of Plainview passed away on October 6, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview.

The memorial service will be at 11:00am Monday, October 19, 2020 at Harvest Christian Fellowship, 4411 Olton Rd in Plainview.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store