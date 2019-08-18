Martha F. "Bobbie" Anderson
February 16, 1941-August 15, 2019
Conway
Mrs. Martha F. "Bobbie" Anderson, age 78, wife of Ashley Anderson, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.
Mrs. Anderson was born in Aynor, SC on February 16, 1941, a daughter of the late Andrew and Sadie Graham Floyd. Bobbie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and her family was very important to her. She was a church pianist for 60 years and was founder and a charter member of Nixonville Chapel. Mrs. Anderson was an avid supporter of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, and a past member and Sunday School teacher, choir director, and youth music leader at Tilly Swamp Baptist Church. She was an all sports Conway High School Booster Club member for many years. She loved animals especially cats, and was a secretary with Horry County Schools and Pepsi Cola Bottling Company. Mrs. Anderson also served as a Den-Mother for the Cub Scouts.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ashley Anderson; her sons, Wesley Anderson (Renee Gorence), and Mitch Anderson; her grandchildren, Justin, Aaron, Audrea and Jacob Anderson; three great- grandchildren; and her sister, Jenny Yarbrough.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, with Rev Ken Herrington officiating. Burial will follow at Tilly Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Nixonville Chapel, 5350 Highway 90, Conway, SC 29526.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 18, 2019