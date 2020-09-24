1/
Frederick Gene Wilson
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick Gene Wilson
September 14, 1952 - September 21, 2020
Myrtle Beach, SC
Frederick Gene Wilson passed away quietly on Monday morning, September 21, 2020, after a long struggle with several illnesses.
Fred was born September 14, 1952 in Charlotte, NC at the Mecklenburg County Presbyterian Hospital. Fred attended South Mecklenburg High School and has a Masters in Criminology from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Fred had a professional life of service including for Senator Dale Bumpers (D-AR), the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Police Foundation, and most recently the National Sheriffs' Association. After his retirement, he became a highly sought out consultant for courthouse and jail security issues.
Fred resided in Myrtle Beach, SC and is survived by his brother, Ronald Gary Wilson, and niece, Alana Elyse Wilson of Tallahassee, FL.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Chapel of the First Methodist UMC – Myrtle Beach, 901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC on Thursday, September 24th at 4:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Law Enforcement Officers' Memorial Fund, Destination Zero Program.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
the Chapel of the First Methodist UMC – Myrtle Beach
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 23, 2020
Fred was special person who derived great satisfaction from helping people. It didn't make any difference whether it was a Sheriff, a colleague, someone he just met or a young person just starting a career. He also had a great sense of humor and was a great storyteller. There was nothing better than being with Fred, John Matthews, Chris Tutko and others at the end of the day and listening to the stories they had to tell. He also was great source of knowledge in all things law enforcement. But most of all he was great friend and will be missed by many!
Tom Lorito
Friend
September 23, 2020
Fred was first a true friend and a good person. I met Fred in mid nineties when I was needing information regarding Court Security. Because of his help,support,and networking I was a better professional in my career and enjoyed his support for over twenty years. Fred and his family is and will be in my prayers. Rest in peace my good friend.

Jim Ludolph
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved