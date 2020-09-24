Frederick Gene Wilson

September 14, 1952 - September 21, 2020

Myrtle Beach, SC

Frederick Gene Wilson passed away quietly on Monday morning, September 21, 2020, after a long struggle with several illnesses.

Fred was born September 14, 1952 in Charlotte, NC at the Mecklenburg County Presbyterian Hospital. Fred attended South Mecklenburg High School and has a Masters in Criminology from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Fred had a professional life of service including for Senator Dale Bumpers (D-AR), the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Police Foundation, and most recently the National Sheriffs' Association. After his retirement, he became a highly sought out consultant for courthouse and jail security issues.

Fred resided in Myrtle Beach, SC and is survived by his brother, Ronald Gary Wilson, and niece, Alana Elyse Wilson of Tallahassee, FL.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Chapel of the First Methodist UMC – Myrtle Beach, 901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC on Thursday, September 24th at 4:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Law Enforcement Officers' Memorial Fund, Destination Zero Program.





