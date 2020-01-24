|
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
John H. "Jack" Baptista, Sr.
March 24, 1935-January 22, 2020
Conway
Mr. John H. "Jack" Baptista, Sr., 84, loving husband of Elizabeth C. Baptista, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Born March 24, 1935 in Pawtucket, RI, Jack was the son of the late Edward M. Baptista and the late Adeline F. Doucette Baptista. He worked in the Retail Industry as a store manager and enjoyed time spent with friends, family, and work associates. Jack was an avid golfer and sports fan and loved collecting coins. Jack also enjoyed fishing and spending time at the beach. He was predeceased by his brother, Edward Baptista.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Elizabeth Cribb Baptista; his children, Joanne Lowitt and husband Joel of Hudson, OH, John H. Baptista, Jr. and wife Christy of Woonsocket, RI, and Janice L. Baptista of Pawtucket, RI; his step-sons, Mark W. Moore and wife Patricia and Matthew W. Moore and wife Kimberly; his grandchildren, Matthew Lowitt and Loryn Perry; his step-grandsons, Mark W. Moore, Jr., Edward Moore, and Mitchell Moore; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
The family will receive friends at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, from 11:00AM-1:00PM Saturday, January 25, 2020, followed by a brief prayer service at 1:00PM officiated by Mr. Thomas Harper.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jack's memory to , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 24, 2020
