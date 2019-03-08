Martha F. Baldwin
December 12, 1930 - March 6, 2019
North Myrtle Beach
Martha Fenters Baldwin, 88, died March 6, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born on December 12, 1930 in Hemingway, SC, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Sarah M. Haselden Fenters.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of North Myrtle Beach. She loved gardening and was an honorary member in Sand Flea Living Legend Association.
Mrs. Baldwin is survived by her children, Mike Norton, Rose Rhodes and Sheryl Williams; sister, Betty Williams; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Vernon T. Baldwin.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, March 9 at First Baptist Church of North Myrtle Beach. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of North Myrtle Beach, 200 Hwy 17 South, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
