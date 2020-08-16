1/
Rosaleen Kwong
1972 - 2020
Rosaleen Camp Kwong
Myrtle Beach
Rosaleen Camp Kwong, age 48, of Myrtle Beach, passed away August 14, 2020 at her home.
Rosaleen was born on January 3, 1972 in Ubol, Thailand to Roger & Yupin "Dolly" Camp. Rosie grew up in Conway and graduated from Conway High School, class of 1989.
After graduation from high school, Rosie went on to attend University of South Carolina and finished her degree in business at Coastal Carolina University. She married the love of her life, Edward Kwong in 1995 and together they went on to own many restaurants in the area. In 1998, she gave birth to their only child, Leland.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Kwong; son, Leland Kwong; parents, Roger & Dolly Camp; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to COVID-19 and attendance restrictions, services will be private. Please contact the family for service information.
Memorial donations in Rosaleen's name can be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is serving the family.



Published in The Sun News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
(843) 651-3295
