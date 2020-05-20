Ruth Ann Valentine
March 22, 1942 - May 15, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Ruth Ann Valentine, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday May 15, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on March 22, 1942 in Farimont, West Virginia. A Celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later date. To view full obituary online, or to offer words of comfort through the online guest book, kindly visit the funeral home website at, www.burroughsfh.com.
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on May 20, 2020.