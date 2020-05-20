Ruth Valentine
1942 - 2020
Ruth Ann Valentine
March 22, 1942 - May 15, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Ruth Ann Valentine, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday May 15, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on March 22, 1942 in Farimont, West Virginia. A Celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later date. To view full obituary online, or to offer words of comfort through the online guest book, kindly visit the funeral home website at, www.burroughsfh.com.
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.



Published in The Sun News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 17, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
May 17, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Allow the God of comfort heal your heart.
