May 4, 1933 - March 18, 2020

Myrtle Beach

Mr. Samuel Jasper Hand, Jr. of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Myrtle Beach at the age of 86 years.

Samuel Jasper Hand, Jr. was born on May 4, 1933, in Gastonia, North Carolina to Samuel Jasper Hand and Mildred Young Hand. He was the eldest of three sons.

He graduated from Lowell High School in 1951. He attended North Carolina State College from 1951-1953 and The University of South Carolina from 1975-1978, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree with majors in Finance, Insurance, and Economic Security.

He married Robbie Deree Mayberry on June 9, 1956, in Dallas, North Carolina.

Mr. Hand was discharged as a Major from the U.S. Air Force and served from February 10, 1954, to February 28, 1974, and was awarded the following medals: Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Accommodation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Combat Readiness Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with five Bronze Service Stars, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Mr. Hand is survived by his wife, Deree Mayberry Hand, of Myrtle Beach. He is also survived by two children: Steven Thomas Hand and wife Barbara Rich Hand of Apex, North Carolina; Lisa Hand Turbeville and husband, Gregg Alan Turbeville of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Austin Michael Turbeville, Rachel Windsor Turbeville, Samuel Jasper Hand, Levi Richard Hand, and John Alexander Hand. Surviving also is one brother: James Richardson Hand of Lowell, North Carolina.

Samuel J. Hand, Jr. was preceded in death by his parents and one brother: Charles Lineberger Hand.

A private Memorial Service will be on Monday, March 23, 2020 in the chapel of the Elmwood Funeral Home, Columbia, SC. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date.

Interment of his remains will be held at Elmwood Cemetery following the Memorial Service.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that memorials be given in his memory to the , with consideration to the many needs at this time.

