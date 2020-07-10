1/
Mr. Grover Palmer Mongomery
1932 - 2020
PENDLETON, Ky. – Grover Palmer Montgomery, 88, of Pendleton, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at his Patton's Creek residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Anna Mae Neal Montgomery; and his wife, Martha Katherine Greenwood Montgomery.
Funeral services will be held 11a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Sligo Baptist Church in Pendleton with the Rev. Earl Wayne Perry officiating. The Ceremonial Unit of the United States Air Force will present military honors at the graveside. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at Sligo Baptist Church in Pendleton. Burial will be in the Sligo Cemetery in Pendleton. Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford, Ky. has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Published in The Trimble Banner from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
