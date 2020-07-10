PENDLETON, Ky. – Grover Palmer Montgomery, 88, of Pendleton, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at his Patton's Creek residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Anna Mae Neal Montgomery; and his wife, Martha Katherine Greenwood Montgomery.

Funeral services will be held 11a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Sligo Baptist Church in Pendleton with the Rev. Earl Wayne Perry officiating. The Ceremonial Unit of the United States Air Force will present military honors at the graveside. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at Sligo Baptist Church in Pendleton. Burial will be in the Sligo Cemetery in Pendleton. Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford, Ky. has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store