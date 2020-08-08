Brian Scott Kimber



Born: August 22, 1961; in Streator, IL



Died: August 3, 2020; in D.C.



Brian Scott Kimber, 58 of D.C. formerly of Streator, IL passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020 form complications from cancer.



Cremation rites have been accorded.



Brain was born August 22, 1961 in Peoria, IL, a son of Edward W. and Shirley Kimber. He attended Greeley School, Northlawn Jr. High, and Graduated from Streator High School in 1980. He worked for G.C. Murphy's and went on to be a Assistant Manager in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and D.C. When they closed he went to work for Wells Fargo. He loved Gardening.



He is survived by his mother, Shirley Kimber; his sister, Karen (Pat) Daly; and brother, Ed (Deb McNutt) Kimber all of Streator, IL. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Jennifer Kimber, and Donald Daly of Streator, IL, Justin Kimber of Washington, IL and Kimber Daly of Indiana; and great nieces and nephews, Abigail Kimber of Streator, and Hayden, Haylie and Hanna Kimber all of Washington, IL.



He was preceded in death by his father, Edward W. Kimber; his maternal grandparents, Roy and Audrey Jones; paternal grandparents, Robert and Grace Kimber; and his cat, Little Mon.



He called his Mom every week for years just to talk, up until the last of his life. She will miss him calling.



A special thank you to Ira Hayes for being an extraordinary friend for the last 18 years and being his caregiver for the past several months.



Memorials may be made to Primitive Methodist Church, 1016 N. Wasson St., Streator, IL 61364 or Pet Project Inc., 2575th Road, Marseilles, IL 61341.





