David E. Willis
Born: March 16, 1948; in Streator, IL
Died: July 9, 2020; in Bloomington, IL
David E. Willis 72 of rural Long Point died Thursday afternoon (July 9, 2020) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday (July 15, 2020) at Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator with Rev. Ken Sloan-Couch, officiating.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM Tuesday at Solon-Telford Funeral Home.
Mr. Willis was born March 16, 1948 in Streator the son of Lesley and Doris (Lucus) Willis. He married Eileen Hildenbrand, July 3, 1998 in Pontiac. She survives.
Dave had farmed in the Long Point area his lifetime. He was a member of the Long Point United Methodist Church. Dave attended Long Point Schools and was a graduate of Woodland High School, class of 1966.
He is survived by his wife Eileen, one daughter, Ryanne (Brian) Kurtovich, Yorkville, two sons, Josh (Ang) Cain, Wenona and Sergio (Andreia) Santos, Rio de Janerio, Brazil along with eight grandchildren and a brother, Carl (Betty) Willis, Texas and one niece, Amy (David) Benedict, Texas and two great nieces.
Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice
