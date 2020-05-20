Or Copy this URL to Share

Delores D. Quaka



Delores D. Quaka, 97, of Streator passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru.



Funeral services are pending with the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.





