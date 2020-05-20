Delores D. Quaka
Delores D. Quaka, 97, of Streator passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru.
Funeral services are pending with the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.
Delores D. Quaka, 97, of Streator passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru.
Funeral services are pending with the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 20, 2020.