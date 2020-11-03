Donald J. Senek
Born: April 5, 1945; in Oglesby, IL
Died: October 29, 2020; in Sheridan, IL
Donald J. Senek, 75, of Sheridan, IL passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Donald was born April 5, 1945 to Joseph and Dorothy (Delvallee) of Oglesby, IL.
He married Patricia (Meyers) on June 26, 1965 and she survives. Also surviving are children Dennis of Sheridan, Michelle (Jim) Roux of Grand Ridge, Angie of Oswego, twin brother Ron (Holly) of Grand Junction, CO, sister Barb Vincent of LaSalle, sister-in-law Kathy Krager of Tucson, AZ, brother-in-law Tim Gronko of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren Matthew "Buck" Roux (Sam Sholtis) and Madison Roux and many nieces and nephews.
Donald retired from Caterpillar Tractor in Montgomery after 46 years. He was a member of the UAW Local #145, Starved Rock Walkers Club and Norway Antiques Car Club. Donald enjoyed going to car shows, hiking, woodworking and tending to his yard and garden.
In accordance with Don's wishes, there will be no services. Memorials may be directed to Equine Dreams in Newark or Open Door in Sandwich. Arrangements are entrusted to Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home, Ltd., 333 W. Church Street, Sheridan, IL 60551. For information: 815/496-2003 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com