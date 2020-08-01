Jane ellen goetsch



Born: May 5, 1937



Died: July 29, 2020



Born to William A. Veith and Florence (Aubry) Veith on May 5th, 1937 in Ottawa, IL. She was ushered into the prescence of the Lord on July 29th, 2020. She married the love of her life Donald E. Goetsch on August 16th, 1957. Donald and Jane were devoted to and loved each other very much to the very end of her life.



She is survived by her husband, Donald and their four children; Donna Kalita (James) of Peru, Diana Goetsch of Ottawa, Dwayne Goetsch (Melissa) of Ottawa, and Sara Goetsch (Aaron Wise) of Naplate. 11 grandchildren; Krista Johnson (Ross) of Ramsey, MN, Michael Kalita (Brittany) of Oglesby, Staff Sgt. David Kalita (Nyvia) of El Paso, TX, Nathan Kalita (Ashley) of Ramsey, MN, Adam Goetsch (Brittany) of Peoria, Matthew Goetsch (Karla) of Marseilles, Amy Evans (Aaron) of Ottawa, Hannah Alvarado (Chris) of Ottawa, Samantha Riedesel (Clay) of Ottawa, Gage Cook of Naplate, and Everly Jane Wise of Naplate. Also 15 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



Jane loved her husband of 63 years and also loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She believed in Jesus Christ as her Savior. Jane was a servant of the Lord and was a devoted prayer warrior. She loved helping people, friends and neighbors alike, praying for them in person or on the phone. She was the best Mom, Grandma, and Great Grandmother ever! She will be greatly missed by her family but we rejoice in her homecoming in Heaven!



Donations are to be made to the Donors choice.



Due to the Covid 19 this will be a private family graveside service.



Chaplain William Clark will be Officiating.





