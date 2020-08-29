John MoyerBorn: February 23, 1939; Horton Township, PennsylvaniaDied: August 6, 2020; RockfordSTREATOR – John Moyer of Streator passed away on August 6th in Rockford after a brief illness.John was born February 23, 1939 to John and Marjorie Moyer in Horton Township, Pennsylvania.After a stint in the Army, John worked on the test road for what would become Interstate 80. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Ina. They were happily married, and raised six children together.Throughout his life John enjoyed hunting and fishing, and often provided the meat for Thanksgiving dinners. John worked 40 years for Illinois Nitrogen in Marseilles, and retired as plant manager in 2006. John was a longstanding member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Ottawa.John was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Carol and Alice; his brothers, George and Donnie; and his stepson, Danny.He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ina, of Streator; his sister, Melissa, of New York; his children, Joseph and Mark Moyer of Streator, Dale (Sharon) Johnson of Ransom, Shelia (Joe) Casey of Streator, and Bill Johnson of Marseilles; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. John will be greatly missed by all.